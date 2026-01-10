Local Rally Held After Deadly ICE Shooting Sparks National Outrage

There was outrage Friday night at Jastro Park as members of the community gathered with their candles and their signs to honor a life lost. This comes after the shooting death of 37-year old Renee Nicole good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. People here now calling for justice and accountability.

“There’s a war on people in our community that don’t look like me and I feel I need to be here as a member of the community because they have just a right to be here as I do,” said attendee Billy Roach.

“I’m feeling again like no one is safe like it could happen on the street in front of your house,” said attendee Amy Murch.

The crowd here grew steadily Friday, candlelight vigils turning into chants demanding answers.

Renee Good, a mother of three from the Minneapolis community, was killed on January 7th when an ICE agent fired into her vehicle during a federal immigration operation — an incident now sparking outrage.

Families with young children, neighbors, and students were present at the vigil.

CSUB student Ana Reyes says Fridays rally hits close to home and is her reasoning for coming out

“I grew up from immigrant parents, who came here and I thank them,” said Reyes. “I owe them everything for what I have here right now and I just want to help others out.”

Organized by the United Liberation Front, people had the opportunity to go up and voice their opinions to the crowd.

And as chants continued to echo throughout the park, attendees all shared one goal in mind — unity for the people.

“I want to see real immigration reform you know there are people here that contribute a lot to our community and I want to see welcomed in a way that they don’t have to live in fear,” said Murch.

