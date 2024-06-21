Local restaurants fundraising after loss of beloved team member

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gregory Calderon would have celebrated his 21st birthday this week, but on Sunday, while riding his bike to bring food to his family, he was hit by a car.



His drive to help others also fueled his decision to become an organ donor.

Now, two local restaurants are raising funds to help support his family.

Although a young man, Gregory Calderon made a big impact on all who knew him. During his Legacy Walk, his friends said they’ll keep in mind the giving nature that led his actions every day.

“To know that that big heart is going to help somebody else is exactly, whoever it is they’re very lucky and it’s a strong heart,” said Denise Pliska. “His grandfather let us know in the morning, he was leaving work for us on Sunday, and stopped by another spot to get food and the accident happened just a few blocks from here."

Pliska worked with Calderon at PorkChop and Bubba’s BBQ where he started as a dishwasher two years ago and quickly rose the ranks. She said he was a natural with the knife.

“In a matter of 6 months, he was on our knife," Pliska said. "Which in the BBQ world is a big deal, we trusted him with a lot.”

Calderon worked to help support his grandfather and brother. Now his "work family" is hoping to help take on some of that responsibility.

“Work family is family," Pliska said. "We want to make things easier in the hardest of times.”

His skill also caught the eye of those at The Botanist on 18th Street. Soon this cook was pulling double duty, working at both restaurants.

“It says a lot about him because he was so motivated to work two jobs to pay all those bills," said Jeremy D'Ambrosio, a cook alongside Calderon at The Botanist.

D'Ambrosio and co-owner Drew Kirk said more than his skill, those who worked with Calderon said his peaceful and loving energy stood out above everything else.

“He just brought this really kinda mellow sweet thing to the kitchen," D'Ambrosio said. "Because the kitchen can be a really harsh place."

That drive to help others also fueled his decision to become an organ donor. When he saw his grandfather's license, he asked him what it meant to be an organ donor. When his grandfather explained, D'Ambrosio said Calderon responded "I want to do that."

“His grandfather was a big drive in his life," said Pliska.

While they mourn the loss, Calderon’s friends said they know he’d be grateful for the lives his organs will go to save. Not only will his legacy live on in the lives he saves, but in the lives he touched here at home

To help his family, PorkChop and Bubba's BBQ is accepting cash donations that will go to help cover the cost of funeral services and other bills. They're located at 1230 H Street.

