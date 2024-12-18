Local Reverend requests Ten Commandments in Kern County public schools

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Reverend Angelo Frazier calls on the Kern County Board of Education to display the Ten Commandments in public schools, sparking debate on church-state separation.



Reverend Angelo Frazier requests Kern County Board of Education to post the Ten Commandments in public schools.

There are concerns about violating the separation of church and state.

Reverend Frazier believes the Ten Commandments set a timeless standard for youth.

The Board of Education allowed Reverend Frazier to present his case.

A vote will determine if the proposal moves forward for the next school year.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

One local pastor is asking the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to post the Ten Commandments in public classrooms. There are mixed opinions on this, as some say it's a violation of the separation of church and state.

Pastor Angelo Frazier of Riverlakes Community Church is calling on the Kern County Board of Education to post the Ten Commandments in public schools. He says we need to have moral standards taught to the youth, and he believes that is the Ten Commandments. "I believe that the Bible in general, and the Ten Commandments specifically, shaped our Western culture not only legally but morally and ethically. I see what's happening to the schools, and I see what's happening around, and I think we need to get back to basics." Reverend Frazier said.

But not everyone is sold on the pastor's proposal, and they too spoke up.

Caroline Beavers, is a Community Member and she says, "A classroom is not a church, a teacher is not a preacher, and students are not a congregation. Religion has no place in public schools."

Meanwhile Paula Bray, another Community Member says "This is an insult to our children, to the principles of equality, and to the Constitution that safeguards our rights. We cannot allow this hypocrisy to shape the values of the education of the next generation."

Reverend Frazier says, that whether you have a religion or not, the Ten Commandments still hold valuable principles. "I believe God's moral and ethical codes give us freedom so that everyone can prosper. Even if you aren't a believer, you can still believe in the principles of right and wrong." He said.

After the presentation, the board will then vote to see if it will approve this proposal to be heard and voted on at a future school board meeting. Tuesday evening was just the presentation of posting the Ten Commandments in public schools... but whether this will happen remains unclear.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

