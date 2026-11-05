Local voters react to election results as Democrats gain control of Congress

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The November general election brought historic changes, with some voters calling the results a “blue wave.” 23 ABC spoke with local voters and a political science professor to get answers about what these results could mean for our community.

For some voters, election night brought a reason to celebrate. For others, the results left more questions than answers.

Michelle Reade says while she may not agree with the direction of the election, her concerns go beyond party politics.

“Republicans tend to be a little more budgetary, not that they’re perfect no one is,” said Reade. “I have a grown up son, a teenager and some little [ones] and its hard for me to hear from my older boys that they’re probably never going to be able to afford a house because of how expensive it is.”

Democratic voters, meanwhile, are celebrating a string of major wins, from governor’s races in Texas and Georgia to control of Congress.

Democrats are projected to take both the House and Senate, a significant shift in Washington.

Some are calling the results a “blue wave,” but the big question now is what that shift could actually mean for voters.

“We have to know how to choose our government officials. I’m happy because there are four female governors,” said Ramon Castro. “If we don't vote, what happens? The situation could become more complicated.”

But beyond the celebrations and disappointment, what does this political shift actually mean for the country?

Local political science professor Ian Anderson says it could start with a change in which issues get priority in Washington.

“The economic issues, in particular gas prices, international things like the war in Iran, you're going to see a different type of focus on those and reception to policies, funding priorities, things like that coming out of the white house as well, January going forward,” said Anderson.

But Anderson says a shift in power doesn’t guarantee a shift in policy.

The next test will be whether lawmakers can turn voters’ concerns into action on issues like affordability, gas prices and foreign policy.

“I don't think any elected official can ever get truly comfortable, right? No matter how long you sit in office,” said Anderson. “You're still accountable to your constituents.”

While ballots are still being counted, voters won't actually see changes take effect until January 1.

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