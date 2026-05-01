Local water polo club dives into Give Gig Kern fundraising effort

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Give Big Kern is underway and local nonprofits are counting on the community's support to make a difference. The annual giving campaign connects donors with organizations working to strengthen the Kern County community. One of those organizations is Kern Premier Aquatics Club, a local water polo program giving kids ages seven to eighteen a chance to swim, compete, and grow.

Victoria Bellpickio is a water polo player at Kern Premier, and she says, “Our community of water polo is like a family; we help with the achievements and the development of all our players, and we want to make sure they do their best with all their games, including JOs and different tournaments that come up.”

The club is run by parent volunteers and local coaches, with a focus on making the sport accessible to every kid, regardless of financial background. But keeping the program going isn’t free.

George Rice is one of the coaches at Kern Premier, and he says, "Water polo is a growing sport, and we are constantly getting more kids each summer, and donations would help us out with equipment. It’s definitely not cheap new balls, weight belts for the kids, and even helps cover tournament fees.”

Through Give Big Kern, the club is raising money to cover tournament costs, including trips to the Junior Olympics one of the sport’s top competitions for young athletes.

“Kern Premier is mostly about growing in teamwork and all the different players. Most of the time, we have a lot of players that haven’t started water polo they mostly know swim and having funds would help them get started early on and be able to practice more before JOs in the summer,” Victoria Bellpickio said.

Organizers say every dollar raised helps ensure no athlete sits on the sidelines because of cost.

Kern Perimer Give Big Kern link

Give Big Kern link

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

