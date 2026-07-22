Locally owned grocery store sees produce sales rise amid Cyclospora outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield grocery store is seeing an uptick in produce sales as consumers respond to the ongoing cyclospora outbreak by seeking out locally sourced fruits and vegetables.

Blue Fig Farms has been selling locally grown produce in Bakersfield for years. Owner Kalid Mansour says much of his store's produce is sourced from the Bakersfield area — and that transparency is resonating with shoppers.

"Some stores, if you go to, you'll find everything is already prepacked and sealed. We don't have packed salads. We have fresh lettuce, fresh tomatoes. Everything is not packed. Plus, it's locally from the farmers to Blue Fig Farms," Mansour said.

Over the past several weeks, following the cyclospora outbreak, Mansour says he has noticed more customers choosing locally sourced options.

"So, we did see an increase of sales in the produce section, due to the fact that people rely on fresh produce," Mansour said.

That trend is not happening everywhere. According to Slate Magazine, large grocery chains and big box stores have seen lettuce and prepared salad sales fall between 5 and 10 percent as consumers react to the outbreak.

Mansour says customers have told him directly they are changing their buying habits.

"Talking to a few of my customers had mentioned to me that they are no longer buying pre-packed salads. They prefer to buy the produce, and they prefer to hand-pick the produce," Mansour said.

Federal investigators continue to refine what caused the outbreak. The FDA says a lettuce sample initially believed to test positive for cyclospora was later determined to be a false positive. However, both the FDA and CDC say the overwhelming epidemiological and traceback evidence still points to shredded iceberg lettuce supplied through Taylor Farms' Central Mexico facilities as the source of the five-state outbreak.

Mansour believes shopping local is the safer option right now.

"Stay local, that way you'll stay with the fresh produce all year round," Mansour said.

The CDC continues to remind people to rinse and clean their produce before consuming it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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