Lori Hughes’ Legacy Lives On in Kern County Classrooms

Lori Hughes was an educator who dedicated her life to shaping young minds in Bakersfield and uplifting the staff who made it all possible. Sitting down with her daughter to show how that lasting legacy continues to transform classrooms across our community.

“This used to hang on my little paper file on my desk when I was teacher, and every time I changed classrooms or changed schools or even changed districts, this picture went with me,” said Teresa Louie.

It’s been four months since Theresa Louie’s mother, Lori Hughes, passed away.

Hughes was an educator in the Bakersfield City School District for roughly 60 years.

Following in her teaching footsteps later in life, Louie says she constantly looked up to her mother — who paved the way for many in her career.

“She got to be the one that chose what kind of magnet Mount Vernon would be and then at Eisler, she was instrumental in bringing the bilingual program,” said Louie. “Her feelings were very strong about just helping kids in whatever way she could.”

But it wasn’t just the students she helped, but her peers as well.

After retiring, Louie says her mom wanted to give back to the next generation of teachers, thus creating the New Teacher Grants Program in 2000.

It supports first and second year teachers by supplying them with funds that then go towards their classrooms and students.

Over the years, Louie says many teachers sent thank you letters to her mother.

A part reads:

“Thank you very much for our class grant, with these funds I was able to purchase white boards for all my students. This has increased their phonics and word study instruction. I also purchased leveled books to meet the diverse reading needs of my first graders, they love to read!.”

In the 2024-2025 school year, the Louie says the grant was able to give out $5,240 to 18 recipients.

And it’s not just for Bakersfield students or elementary schools, but all Kern County Schools.

Reminiscing on her mother’s legacy through photos and handwritten letters, louie tells me she will forever be loved but not just by her, but by everyone her mom came across.

“People know you know when they think about her that you know you need to keep giving, you need to keep you know being kind to people and helping them as much as you can and whatever way you can,” said Louie.

Through the students she mentored and the transformative programs she built, Hughes’ daughter insists her mother’s spirit still thrives in Kern County schools.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

