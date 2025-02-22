Loudon Elementary and others help Altadena families impacted by SoCal wildfires through community support

ALTADENA, Calif. (KERO) — In Altadena on Friday, residents impacted by the SoCal wildfires were able to get resources from clothing, food, water and more. This was thanks to CityServe and a group of 5th graders from Loudon Elementary in Bakersfield.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Though he's young, little Ethan is experiencing hardships that even some adults have never had. His family was evacuated due to SoCal fires. "Gotcha, how many people is it? Let's see, my sister, us.. seven of us.."

Now the family of seven is staying with relatives, unable to return home yet. But on this Friday, as they're picking up supplies from support organizations, Ethan is taking home a little hope as well.

"Love Mia from fifth grade says God loves you and I do too. Spreading kindness is good. You are the best." While organizations like Cityserve, ModifyHealth and Cope Health Solutions came together to provide food, water, hygiene kits, and clothing, students from Loudon Elementary collected stuffed animals and wrote notes to give the families of Altadena.

Gabriel Zuniga: "To be able to do something like this, I think, at such a young age, it gives them an opportunity to let that se inside of them grow. And even if they don't fully understand everything that's going on right now, eventually as they grow up, they'll come to realize what they were part of, what had happened."

Throughout the day, ModifyHealth provided meals in insulated coolers, while Cope Health Solutions provided clothing and backpacks with supplies.

"It's a reminder that we're blessed and we should use those blessings to help others." While assistance was going strong, the reminder of how much was lost was not far. Santos Gonzalez: "It's heartbreaking. Um I've experienced it myself about seven years ago. So when I came out the first time, just the smell alone brought back a bunch of emotions."

Logistics manager for City Serve Network Santos Gonzalez said he hopes the children of Loudon Elementary know that their efforts make a difference and that hope is just as important as the tangible supplies they're giving.

"Here in Altadena how all hope is just burnt down and there's nothing and there's a whirlwind of emotions, you know, so that tangible resource is just a sense of hope and love."

