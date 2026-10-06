Madison Williams pleads no contest to two felony DUI counts in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County woman whose 2022 DUI stop preceded a crash that injured a family and ignited a fire pleaded no contest Monday to two felony counts of driving under the influence while having a prior felony conviction — a deal prosecutors vehemently opposed.



Madison Williams entered the no-contest plea at a readiness hearing before Judge King in Department 10 in Kern County.

A judge indicated a sentence of one year in county jail and three years of probation; Williams' attorney says she has already effectively served the jail time through custody credits.

Prosecutors opposed the plea and had originally sought prison time; the final sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 2.

The charges stem from a DUI traffic stop in June 2022. Kern County Deputy District Attorney William Mord says Williams told officers during that stop, "I can do whatever I want" and "I know all the judges."

Prosecutors say Williams nearly collided with another vehicle, showed signs of intoxication, and tried to bribe the officer with money and a bracelet. Mord also previously told us Williams had been given a Watson Advisement during that stop — a warning that driving under the influence is dangerous to human life.

Less than 90 days after that traffic stop, Williams slammed into a Bakersfield home, injuring a family and igniting a fire. A jury later convicted her of felony DUI in connection with the crash, and she was sentenced to seven years of probation, including one year in jail.

The earlier DUI case was originally filed as a misdemeanor, but prosecutors refiled the charges as felonies after her felony conviction in the crash case.

At Monday's readiness hearing, the parties were directed to Department 10, where Judge King exercised his discretion to accept a court-indicated plea agreement which means he accepted the plea and indicated the sentence he intended to impose.

Williams' defense attorney addressed her statements during the 2022 traffic stop, arguing they were made while she was highly intoxicated and did not reflect reality.

"Those things simply weren't true. Why she said them in that state, you know, I won't, I can't speak to that, but she doesn't know a lot of judges," Jared Thompson said.

Thompson argued the prosecution took an overly harsh approach to the case. He said Williams has had no law violations since September 2022, completed treatment, obtained an ignition interlock device on her vehicle, has been active in her community, and has been complying with her probation terms for 67 months.

On the question of whether Williams will serve additional jail time, Thompson pointed to the custody credits she has already accrued.

"She has custody credits for about 183 days. She served the full six months. She'll get credit for all of that, so she shouldn't have any further jail time," Thompson said.

Under the court-indicated agreement, the three-year probation term will run concurrently with the seven-year probation Williams is already serving from her previous case.

Prosecutors opposed the plea. The final sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 2.

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