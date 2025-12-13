Madison Williams sentenced to probation for DUI crash that injured family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than three years after a woman crashed into a home while driving under the influence and injured the family inside, Madison Williams was sentenced to probation, despite prosecutors seeking a 16-year prison term.

The sentencing has left the victims’ family feeling unresolved, though they say their focus now is on moving forward — including celebrating the birthday of their five-year-old child.

“I just hope for better times ahead," said Princedeep Joshan. "Because these last 3 years were the most difficult years I'm probably going to face in my life.”

Joshan said his family’s lives were forever changed when Williams crashed into their home while they were sleeping. At the time, his son was just 21 months old and suffered fractures to his skull and spine, a broken arm, and multiple broken ribs.

“My son is doing better now, but he is facing extreme challenges in school,” Joshan said. “And you know, enrolled in a couple of special classes to help him get caught up as he is behind his peers due to the developmental issues that occurred because of this incident.”

A jury found Williams guilty in October of DUI and crashing into the home around midnight on Sept. 14, 2022. Prosecutors noted the crash was not Williams’ first DUI, pointing to a prior arrest just three months earlier in which she was warned that driving under the influence could cost lives.

“I'm kind of speechless,” Prosecutor William Mord said after the sentencing. “Justice was not served today. Um, we felt very strongly with our case, with the great bodily injury that was suffered in this case.”

Mord asked the judge to impose the maximum 16-year prison sentence, citing Williams’ blood alcohol level, her conduct during a prior arrest, and the severity of the injuries.

“Not only her trying to get out of it with a cop by bribing him and then threatening him, but most importantly is that she was given the Watson advisal during that DUI stop and arrest," Mord said, referencing her previous DUI stop. "That driving under the influence of alcohol is dangerous,” the prosecutor said. “That is dangerous to human life.”

Defense attorneys argued the maximum sentence was not warranted, pointing to Williams’ lack of prior felony convictions.

The judge ultimately sentenced Williams to seven years of probation, including one year in jail, warning that any violation could result in the full 16-year prison term. During sentencing, Williams read an apology to the family.

“She could have been emotional about it, in my opinion, you know,” Joshan said. “It seemed kind of just forced.”

Despite the outcome, Josh said his family will continue moving forward with the support of the community.

“For the sake of my child and future children and my family, I will go on, but difficultly,” he said. “It goes to show you that justice is served in many different ways, and it's not always going to be satisfying to every party. I hope that there can be some changes made in that regard.”

The defense also noted that Williams began paying restitution to the victims before the trial started. She has also been credited with 92 days already served on probation in Bakersfield.