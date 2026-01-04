Maduro's capture brings hope to Venezuelan expatriates in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured in Caracas, bringing hope to Venezuelan expatriates living in Bakersfield who have been separated from their homeland for decades.

Carolina Lopez, who left Venezuela 18 years ago with her family, expressed disbelief at the news from her native country.

"I still don't believe this, it's like waking up from a horrible nightmare after many years. Venezuela is free and I hope to God that everything goes back to being normal and we're grateful that this happened," Lopez said.

Hendrina Rodriguez held back tears as she spoke about the 20 years since she left her country with her husband while eight months pregnant.

"I have 20 years of not being able to go back to my country… Can you imagine the excitement I'm feeling right now… To be able to go back and visit my family," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is already making plans for her return visit to Venezuela.

"Seeing where my dad is buried, that's my biggest dream. And secondly, I want to show my kids all of the beautiful places Venezuela has," Rodriguez said.

President Trump posted on his social media platform that Maduro and his wife were captured. Heinrich Perdomo said seeing the picture of Maduro in handcuffs was unforgettable.

"For me it was a confirmation that he really was captured and at the same time it's a confirmation that he will now face the law and what we want is for him to face the law," Perdomo said.

Myrya Perdomo believes more work remains to be done in Venezuela.

"Only two have left, the president and his wife, they're criminals but there's still other criminals. Still Venezuela isn't free, we have to say the truth… There's still others like Diosdado Cabello, Padrino López, they have to pay for their crimes," Perdomo said.

Jose Guerra, another Venezuelan native, remains optimistic about his country's future but wishes things could've been different.

"Hope and wish that whatever happens is for the better, for the best, I would say, for the best of the Venezuelan people," Guerra said.

Maduro arrived in New York Saturday evening.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

