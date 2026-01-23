Major changes coming to H Street as construction project sparks business concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Major changes are coming to H Street this spring as construction begins on the highly anticipated improvement project, but some business owners warn the overhaul could make traffic even worse.

Gerardo Nieves, owner of Panecito y Café located on H Street and Brundage Lane, says he's worried about how the H Street improvement project could affect his business that he opened nine days ago.

"I think it's going to affect us because it will be hard for customers to come to our store," Nieves said.

Although he just opened, Nieves says he's already noticed traffic in the area without construction, but now he's more concerned about lane closures.

"I'm worried because when it'll be a one lane each way there's going to be more traffic. I mean right now there's no construction and there's already a lot of traffic," Nieves said.

The H Street improvement project will add new street lighting, wider roads, roundabouts and bike lanes from Route 204 to Highway 58.

Right across the street from Panecito y Café is Maria's Bridal Shop. Maria de la Luz Inguanzo opened her store 20 years ago and says recently there's been more traffic in the area.

"I've had customers tell me that they're already struggling to get here or they can't find parking so we're already struggling with that," Inguanzo said.

Inguanzo says she's already planning for when there's a reduction in lanes in front of her store.

"Extend our store hours so my clients can still come and avoid the construction area," Inguanzo said.

The city did not respond to requests for comment.

Council Member Andrae Gonzales sent a statement that reads: "I'm very concerned to hear that business and property owners have not been better included in the design of H Street. City Hall must do a better job, and I cannot support any movement forward until we address the concerns of all stakeholders."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

