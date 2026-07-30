Make-A-Wish grants Bakersfield teen battling brain tumor a new bike, giving back his freedom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A limousine pulled up to Action Sports in Bakersfield on Wednesday, and 15-year-old Luis Rodriguez had no idea what was waiting inside.

Luis, a sophomore at Liberty High School, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October 2021 after suffering intense, debilitating head pain. Since then, he has endured 2 brain surgeries and continues to take ongoing medication. Doctors continue closely monitoring his condition through routine MRI scans. The illness has made reading and speaking more challenging, but Luis has made meaningful progress and continues to improve, working hard toward his goals even when exhausted.

Even during his toughest battles, riding a bike gave him strength, freedom, and the chance to build one of the most meaningful friendships of his life.

"Biking got me closer with the first friend that I ever made when I moved over here," Luis said. He always was a big lover of friendship, and having a bike is a big part of that for him.

When his previous bike was stolen, Luis lost more than a way to get around. He lost the way he often visited friends, spent time outside, and felt more independent. When Make-A-Wish asked what he wanted most, his answer was simple, a bike of his own.

Action Sports found the exact model Luis wanted and added anti-flat sealant, 2 locks, a phone holder, a water pack, and a helmet to help keep him safe on the road with the bike secure.

"He doesn't want anything. You have to say, 'Hey, this is for you, so you can pick something.' And then he's like, 'Are you sure? My mom doesn't have to pay for it?' He's just that kid," Kerry Ryan, owner of Action Sports, said.

Westchester Kiwanis helped bring the wish to life through funds raised at local community events. Natalie Martinez, president of Westchester Kiwanis, said the group rallied quickly once they heard Luis's story.

"This kid just wants a bike. And then now he can get sunglasses, he can get a helmet, he can get all this stuff. It's just all the difference in our hearts that makes the difference in the student's life," Martinez said.

Crown Limozine, a longtime Make-A-Wish partner for nearly 3 years, provided a special ride for Luis and his family to and from the store as well.

For Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley, the moment was about more than a new bike, it was about giving Luis new adventures, lasting memories, and more chances to experience the joy of riding alongside his friends.

"I just hope he leaves with hope, strength and joy… and that he is able to make so many memories with his friends while he's riding his bike," Laura Corsello, wish coordinator for Make-A-Wish, said.

Corsello, who has worked as a wish coordinator for 10 years after starting as a volunteer with the organization, said Luis left a lasting impression.

"He's an extremely humble, amazing young man who you wouldn't know has been through everything he's been through," Corsello said.

Pattie Mullins, CEO of Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley, said the community's response made the moment possible.

"The power of a wish is at its best when the community comes together like this. Luis is a warrior among us, and this wish celebrates not only his perseverance and courage but also reminds us of the strength of this community when it comes together," Mullins said.

Luis said his new bike will let him visit his friends without always relying on his mom or sister for a ride. One of the first things he plans to do is hit the road with his friends, a milestone that once felt out of reach.

"To be honest, I was in shock," Luis said.

Make-A-Wish Central Coast and Southern Central Valley grants wishes for children with critical medical conditions across Kern, Kings, Tulare, Inyo, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties. Today, more than 200 children in the region are still waiting for their wish experience. The organization is currently holding a Summer of Wishes toy drive and is seeking community partnerships and donations to help make more wishes happen.

For more information or to help grant a wish, visit wish.org/cvs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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