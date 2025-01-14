Making a difference: Meathead Movers in Bakersfield collecting donations for those affected by fires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over the weekend, Meathead Movers locations across California started to collect donations to take to those affected by the fires that have destroyed parts of southern California.



Southern California has been severely affected by multiple fires, including Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires.

Meathead Movers, a moving company, is leading a donation drive to support those impacted by the fires.

The company has collected numerous donations, like water and toiletries, across its six central and southern California locations.

Donations will be packed and sorted on Tuesday, and distributed to affected areas on Wednesday.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many have been affected by the various fires raging in Southern California, the Palisades, the Eaton, the Hurst fires. Various firefighting resources from all over California and even nationwide have been centered on these firefighting efforts, but we take a look at how one moving company that spread throughout California is helping those affected.

“My biggest thing is just saying thank you to everyone. This one's super close to home. There's a lot of friends, family members who are in these areas. So like I said before, my heart goes out to everyone involved, everyone affected. And we just can't, we can't thank everyone enough for the community coming together and showing support,” said Garrett Sherman, Territory Sales Manager for Meathead Movers Bakersfield.

Pallets of water, toiletries, and more are stacked up in the Meathead Movers warehouse in preparation to be divided up and packed into care packages for those affected by the fires down south. Garrett Sherman, the territory sales manager for the Meathead branch here in Bakersfield said over the last few days all of their branches have collected a plethora of donations.

“We've all had success at each territory, we have six locations in central and southern California. We've done tremendous amount of donations and gathered a ton of donations, so I think we can make a pretty solid impact for those that are affected — the firefighters over in those locations. And we're super proud to be able to help any way that we can.”

And it's not just Meathead Movers that are collecting:

“We have AgentCor Realty. We have Better Home and Gardens Realty, and then we have the Association of Realtors that also helped gather donations at their locations,” said Sherman

On Monday, we spoke with Norma Jackson, a Bakersfield resident who gave an emphatic response to why she chose to donate to the cause.

“If you look at the photos and the video on TV, it's just — it's devastating. People have lost everything. People have died,” said Jackson. “It's people in need. If you can donate, people, please, it is such a worthy cause. I mean, people have lost everything.”

Sherman did say that Monday was the last day that they were accepting donations for this effort. On Tuesday, we'll be packing and sorting, and on Wednesday, they hit the road to help those affected.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

