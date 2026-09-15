Man arrested after deadly stabbing at Bakersfield Target parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to last week's stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in a Bakersfield parking lot.

The Kern County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Aden Alejandro Aguila, who was stabbed around 8 p.m. in the parking lot and died at Kern Medical approximately an hour later.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Brett O'Leary was arrested on allegations of first-degree murder on Saturday. Officers found a knife near the scene that investigators believe was used in the stabbing.

BPD's investigation shows O'Leary and Aguilar got into an altercation in the parking lot that briefly moved inside the Target store.

O'Leary is expected to be arraigned on the first-degree murder allegation Tuesday, according to KCSO jail records.

A spokesperson for Target's corporate office said safety is the company's top priority and that their team acted quickly to provide assistance and contact law enforcement.

Brandon Santiago, a resident we spoke to the night of the incident, said the stabbing reflects broader concerns about public safety.

"You have families coming out of here, you have young people, you have adults and children walking in and out of Target, you have folks who work here. So, that creates a sense of a lack of safety, which is unfortunate, but also the reality is right now current circumstances, there are so many tensions that are so high," Santiago said.

The stabbing is not the only violent incident reported near Valley Plaza Mall in the past year.

Data from the Bakersfield Police Department shows that between September 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026, BPD investigated 56 violent crimes in the area, ranging from assault and robberies to assault with a deadly weapon producing great bodily injury. Records show Target saw 2 cases of assault with a deadly weapon during that time frame.

BPD investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing, has information, or has video of the incident to contact them at 661-327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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