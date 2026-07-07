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Man arrested after four, including child, shot in Oildale

Kern County investigators say 34-year-old Tyler Boyer faces four attempted murder charges after a July 5 shooting on Decatur Street; all victims are recovering.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
4 people, including a child, shot on Decatur Street in Oildale on July 5
4 people, including a child, shot on Decatur Street in Oildale on July 5
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Four people, including a child, were shot on the 200 block of Decatur Street in Oildale in the early morning hours of July 5, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene just before 2 a.m. and found four gunshot victims. 23ABC spoke to one of the victims, who did not want to speak on camera, and they said all four who were shot are recovering.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Tyler Boyer just before 5 p.m. Sunday on four counts of attempted murder. Boyer is currently waiting to be arraigned and is being held on $2 million bail.

I walked up and down Decatur Street Monday morning and spoke with several residents, though none were willing to go on camera.

One resident said that while she didn't hear anything, the fact that this happened on her street is scary.

Another said they did hear the shooting, but given the close relation to the holiday, they assumed it was fireworks and didn't go check to see what had happened. They said it's upsetting to hear about because there are kids that live on the street.

When asked whether this was the only violent crime that occurred in the area over the holiday weekend, a Kern County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the office doesn't track exact stats on that, but noted there were 6 calls for service regarding an assault between July 3 and July 5. The spokesperson added that the calls don't necessarily indicate a crime occurred, but rather that deputies responded to a report of one.

When asked what led up to the shooting and whether it was a drive-by, the spokesperson said they can't comment as the investigation is still open, but more information will be released as it becomes available.

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