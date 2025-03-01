Man arrested in Bakersfield after video shows alleged domestic violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested on Friday after a video of him allegedly kicking, verbally berating and spitting in a woman's face outside of a home in Northwest Bakersfield made its rounds on social media.

According to Bakersfield Police Department the man was identified as 47-year-old Jarred Gentry.

23ABC obtained this video from the owner of the home who tells us the family in the video was renting the home as and Airbnb and one of the owners say they knew Gentry from high school.

The owner adds they stumbled across the video from their ring camera after the incident happened, reporting it to Bakersfield police on Februrary 25th.

BPD says Gentry is charged with two counts of felony domestic violence, two counts of child endangerment and resisting arrest.

Gentry is due in court on Tuesday, March 4th.

