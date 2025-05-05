Watch Now
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run on Westside Parkway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Westside Parkway in Bakersfield was closed on Saturday for several hours due to a death investigation. That turned out to be a deadly hit-and-run, to which, the alleged driver was arrested.

Tomice Fryman, 51, was arrested according to BPD.

The incident took place just before 6:30am on Saturday. Police responded to the eastbound lanes of the Westside Parkway near the Mohawk off-ramp after reports of "suspicious circumstances."

Officers then found a man who was hit by a vehicle. Also on Saturday, BPD says they found the vehicle involved near Stockdale Highway.

Fryman was arrested for charges related to hit-and-run causing death and driving with a suspended license.

The investigation remains ongoing. The lanes of the Westside Parkway have since been reopened.

