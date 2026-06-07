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Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Bakersfield; second pedestrian injured

One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a driver struck two pedestrians on Kern Street near Delores Street in Bakersfield late Saturday night.
BPD: Officer
23ABC News
BPD: Officer
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead and another is injured after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in Bakersfield Saturday night.

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Kern Street and Delores Street at approximately 9:59 p.m. on June 6, 2026, after reports of an injury collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians.

Officers arrived and found both adult males down in the roadway.

One pedestrian sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The other sustained major injuries and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver had just turned north onto Kern Street from Delores Street when the two pedestrians walked out in front of the vehicle outside of a crosswalk.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Neither speed nor intoxication are factors in the collision.

The 400 block of Kern Street is a north/south roadway with one lane of travel in each direction. The lanes are not divided, and the speed limit is 35 mph.

The Kern County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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