Man found dead in Bakersfield roadway after being struck by vehicle on 24th Street Friday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was found dead in the roadway on the 2000 block of 24th Street in Bakersfield after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening.

Bakersfield Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2026, after a call to check the welfare of a subject lying in the roadway. Officers arrived and located an adult male in the roadway with fatal injuries. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on the 2000 block of 24th Street when he struck the pedestrian, who was lying in the roadway for unknown reasons. The driver returned to the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Speed and impairment were not factors in the collision between the pedestrian and the Corolla. However, the investigation is ongoing, as other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

The 2000 block of 24th Street is a one-way, westbound roadway with four lanes of travel and a speed limit of 35 mph.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

