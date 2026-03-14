Man in critical condition after shooting at Bakersfield's Beale Park, police investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was shot late Friday night at a Bakersfield park and is in critical condition, according to police.

Bakersfield Police officers responded to Beale Park, located at 500 Oleander Avenue, around 11:33 p.m. Friday after a ShotSpotter activation detected gunfire in the area.

Officers arriving at the scene found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

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