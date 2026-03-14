Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Man in critical condition after shooting at Bakersfield's Beale Park, police investigating

Bakersfield Police responded to Beale Park late Friday night after a ShotSpotter activation and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He is listed in critical condition.
BPD
FILE
BPD
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was shot late Friday night at a Bakersfield park and is in critical condition, according to police.

Bakersfield Police officers responded to Beale Park, located at 500 Oleander Avenue, around 11:33 p.m. Friday after a ShotSpotter activation detected gunfire in the area.

Officers arriving at the scene found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Saturday

03/14/2026

Sunny

79° / 53°

0%

Sunday

03/15/2026

Mostly Sunny

81° / 55°

4%

Monday

03/16/2026

Mostly Sunny

87° / 59°

5%

Tuesday

03/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

91° / 62°

2%

Wednesday

03/18/2026

Sunny

93° / 63°

1%

Thursday

03/19/2026

Sunny

92° / 62°

1%

Friday

03/20/2026

Sunny

94° / 64°

1%

Saturday

03/21/2026

Sunny

97° / 62°

0%