Man killed by FBI after 15-hour hostage standoff at Bakersfield Chase building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 15-hour hostage situation in downtown Bakersfield ended early Wednesday morning when FBI agents shot and killed the suspect after negotiations stalled, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Anthony Scott Searles-Harris, held 10 people hostage inside the Kern County Superintendent of Schools offices located on the second floor of the Chase Building in downtown Bakersfield.

Authorities said the ordeal began Tuesday and prompted a massive law enforcement response involving more than 150 personnel from the FBI, Bakersfield Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, SWAT teams and other agencies.

"Throughout the night their families questioned whether or not they would be seen again, but we are very grateful for the outcome," Bakersfield Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Blakemore said during a Wednesday press conference.

According to investigators, Searles-Harris claimed to have explosives and reportedly attached what appeared to be explosive devices to some of the hostages. Five of the 10 hostages were tied up during the standoff.

"Numerous other employees and patrons had fled the building during the suspect's takeover, and we immediately began evacuating the surrounding area," Blakemore said.

Negotiators worked throughout the night to secure the release of hostages. Authorities said two individuals were released during negotiations before the standoff ultimately ended.

FBI Special Agent Sid Patel said investigators were able to gather information through ongoing negotiations and communication with one hostage who retained access to her cellphone.

"At one point we were able to get medicine to her, because she was diabetic, and we knew that this is a loss of life situation for that particular hostage that was taken if we didn't act sooner than later," Patel said.

Patel said authorities negotiated for the release of hostages by providing food, water and documents related to the suspect's previous criminal case.

"There was discussions and exchanges related to food and water, those types of things," Patel said. "There was also some elements that were related to his previous court case and materials that he wanted to see, so we were able to provide some of that in exchange for getting release of the hostages."

Authorities said Searles-Harris expressed frustration over a previous criminal conviction and its aftermath. Court records show he was convicted in 2014 of lewd and lascivious acts involving a child under the age of 14.

"There were specific elements that he was very frustrated [about]," Patel said. "He had some concerns related to how his previous case had been handled and what the aftermath of that was, his sentencing and those types of things."

As the standoff continued, federal authorities assumed control of the operation around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Patel said the FBI's elite Hostage Rescue Team was deployed from its base in Quantico, Virginia.

"The FBI's Hostage Rescue Team was deployed all the way from Quantico on the East Coast," Patel said. "They're our version of special forces for the FBI. They're the best of the best, and they come out for situations like this."

Officials said negotiations eventually broke down, and the suspect refused to release any additional hostages.

"As the event continued, negotiations did stall, and the suspect refused to release any more victims," Patel said.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, FBI agents entered the building and fatally shot Searles-Harris.

Investigators said all remaining hostages were safely removed from the building following the shooting and that none suffered physical injuries.

"This has been a horrific event," Patel said. "Bakersfield PD did an amazing job with this. Their negotiators, their SWAT teams — we were impressed. Fantastic work."

Blakemore praised the hostages and first responders while acknowledging the trauma experienced by those involved.

"Members of our community whose lives were changed yesterday unexpectedly, but we are thankful that they have been reunited with their loved ones after this ordeal," he said.

Most road closures surrounding the Chase Building were lifted Wednesday after authorities secured the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

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