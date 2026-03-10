Man killed in Oildale bar shooting; suspect still on the run

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — Deputies continue to search for a suspect after a deadly shooting outside an Oildale Bar.

It happened outside the Long Branch Saloon on the 900 block of North Chester Avenue in Oildale, just after midnight Saturday. One person was killed, Jason Hall, while the suspect, 27-year-old Steven Quick, is on the run.

Beth Riddle & Tiffani Peterson are the aunt & cousin of Jason Hall, and they say, “He loved all people from all walks of life. That’s why so many people are sharing his story and want the suspect found, because that’s what he deserves. He would have done the same thing for anyone.”

Hall was remembered by his family as a kind, loving friend who touched many lives. They told me he had been working hard to turn his life around.

“He grew up in the hard knock life, got into trouble with drugs and jail, and in the last few years, he changed his life. He committed to the Lord and was doing really well. I heard from a friend that he had just accomplished all the goals he set for himself after prison and was getting ready to make a new list of goals. It’s heartbreaking that this happened to Jason.” Tiffani Peterson said.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office identified Steven Quick as the suspect. Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video and tracking down leads as the search continues. Residents in Oildale are urged to remain alert and report any sightings, though deputies say there is no immediate danger to the public.

Meanwhile, friends of Jason Hall are preparing to honor his life. A candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday night at 6:30 here at the Long Branch Saloon.

“All of the love that I see, he really did touch so many people from all walks of life. It doesn’t matter where you come from, it’s your character that counts, and he had good character.” Tiffani Peterson said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting outside the Long Branch Saloon to contact them.

