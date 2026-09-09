Man killed on his 22nd birthday after fleeing car strikes him during Bakersfield police pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kevin Daniel Stevens, 22, was struck and killed Saturday morning. A car being pursued by Bakersfield police swerved to avoid spike strips and slammed into the corner of Airport Drive and Olive Drive in Oildale. The crash happened on Sept. 5 — Stevens' birthday.

His aunt, Chanel Stevens, said he had called the family the day before he died.

"He called us the day before he passed and said, 'Hey I know I haven't talked to you in a while,' and he said he's on his road to becoming better."

Chanel Stevens described her nephew as lively, honest and full of energy throughout his life.

"He always had laughter big dreams big hopes and he really did love helping people."

She said Stevens had struggled with drug addiction but was working toward recovery and trying to make his way back home. He told her he would call the next day. That call never came.

"We want him to do better and he said 'It was his mom's dying wish for me to be sober."'

The tragedy comes just two months shy of his mother's death. Chanel Stevens said the back-to-back losses have left the family overwhelmed with grief.

She also questioned how the pursuit was handled, saying this could have been someone else's family son or daughter.

Bakersfield police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

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