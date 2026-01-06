Man killed while trying to stop robbery at Bakersfield Foods Co.; two teens arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police say a man died in a shooting at the Foods Co. parking lot on White Lane Friday night while trying to intervene during a store robbery. His family tells me they are heartbroken over the loss.

It was supposed to be an ordinary Friday night in Bakersfield. But on January second, 22-year-old Joseph Macias lost his life in the Foods Co. parking lot on White Lane.

Bakersfield police rushed to the Foods Co. that night after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members tell me Joseph Macias was killed while trying to stop a robbery.

Detectives say two 17-year-old male suspects were taken into custody shortly after the shooting. Police report the teens had allegedly stolen alcohol from inside the store before running off. They now face serious charges, including homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and gang participation.

Police warn that if you witness a robbery or violent crime, the safest move is to keep your distance and call 911 — not confront the suspects yourself.

Lt. Josh Finney, with the Bakersfield Police Department’s Community Engagement Division he says, “We say that it’s a personal decision because we understand people’s desire to help, but these types of cases escalate quickly, which can lead to that tragic outcome. That’s why I say the safest solution, the safest way to get involved, is by being a good witness and being able to relay all the information to officers.”

Police say emotions can run high in situations like this — but stepping in can come with serious risk.

SOT – Lt. Josh Finney / Community Engagement Division

“I would imagine most of our community, when there’s a crime of violence or somebody being harmed, they’re probably even more motivated to involve themselves to defend somebody. But there’s still that risk of the incident escalating.” Lt. Finney said.

Investigators say the victim and another customer tried to stop the suspects as they fled the store. During that encounter, police say one of the teens fired multiple rounds, striking Macias.

Macias leaves behind two young daughters and a family now grieving his loss. His family says he was a God-loving, selfless man who just wanted to help others.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Bakersfield Police Department.

Josephs GoFundMe

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

