Man wanted in Bakersfield arrested in Mexico for murder of police officer's relative, per to Jalisco Police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jorge Luis Martinez, a California native wanted in connection with the murder and torture of a police officer's relative in the United States, was arrested in Mexico with the help of Jalisco police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to a release from the Jalisco Police Department, an operation conducted by the department in coordination with information provided by the U.S. Marshals Service led to Martinez's capture.

Martinez had been wanted since September 2023, according to the release from Jalisco Police, in connection with the murder of a person whom he allegedly stabbed multiple times before disposing of the body. The wanted poster from the U.S. Marshals Service notes that Martinez has been wanted since November of 2023. Martinez was wanted out of Bakersfield in connection with the murder, torture, mutilation, robbery, and conspiracy against a police officer's relative in the United States.

Jalisco Police said it obtained information indicating Martinez, also known by his alias Coke, was allegedly hiding in the Ameca area of west-central Jalisco, prompting a tactical operation to track down and capture the "high-priority target" through information-sharing with the U.S. Marshals Service.

With Martinez being noted as wanted in Bakersfield, I reached out to the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office to find out more information about the investigation; however, spokespeople for both law enforcement offices say nobody matches that description in their database.

We expanded the search and found a case that fits a similar description in Stanislaus County, where a Jorge Luis Martinez, with the same birthday, is facing charges of attempted murder, torture, and aggravated mayhem for an incident that happened in November of 2023. The amended complaint provided by Stanislaus County indicates that Martinez is at large after absconding following a misdemeanor drug possession case.

We reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service locally and in Washington, D.C. for comment on the arrest and where the alleged murder took place. As of publication, no response had been received.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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