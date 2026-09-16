Mariachi San Marcos: A Bakersfield family's journey from Mexico to musical legacy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A family that migrated to Bakersfield from Mexico is now one of the city's most recognized mariachi groups — and their story is rooted in generations of musical tradition.

Mariachi San Marcos was founded in Mexico in the early 1980s by the late Jose Laris, a trumpet player who learned the instrument and mariachi music from his father-in-law.

"My dad, Jose Laris, he used to play trumpet. He's no longer with us. He learned to play the instrument and learned to play the Mariachi music from my grandpa, my mother's side," violin player Mauro Laris said.

The Laris family hails from Villa Hidalgo, a small town in Jalisco, Mexico, located about 30 minutes from the city of Aguascalientes — where Jose Laris first established the group and drew inspiration for its name.

"The family is actually from Jalisco, a little town in Jalisco, Villa Hidalgo, Jalisco, which is about 30 minutes from the city of Aguascalientes, but when he actually started the mariachi, we were living in Aguascalientes, and that's why he decided to name it Mariachi San Marcos," Mauro Laris said.

In 1991, the Laris family brought their musical legacy to Bakersfield. What started as a 7-member group has since grown into a 12-member ensemble, now including women.

Over the decades, Mariachi San Marcos has become a staple in Bakersfield's cultural celebrations, performing at major events including the downtown El Grito Mexican Independence Day celebration and Dia de los Muertos festivities.

The group has also shared the stage with some of the biggest names in mariachi music.

"For Mariachi San Marcos, it's been a blessing to be part of those events with Mariachi Vargas, Mariachi Sol de Mexico, Mariachi Camperos," Mauro Laris said. "By just sharing, you know, stage with those big Mariachis it's just amazing."

Guitar player Mauro Alberto Laris has been with Mariachi San Marcos for 12 years. He said performing alongside elite mariachi groups pushes him to grow as a musician.

"I get to not only see how they work behind the scenes, but also step on stage with them and truly see, like, the amount of hours and dedication that they put into their art," Mauro Alberto Laris said.

"But also, it's a window into the realities of Mariachi. Which is actually you know, you got to be some of the best musicians you can be to get actually into those groups and be a working member in those groups," he said.

Steve Reyes joined Mariachi San Marcos 2 years ago and said the group has helped him stay connected to his culture and family roots.

"I feel very blessed and thankful that I can continue the tradition that my parents, you know, They always loved mariachi. I always used to listen to it as a kid, and when we go to Mexico, I always hear it, and it's just an honor and a blessing to continue the tradition of my family," Reyes said.

Several members of Mariachi San Marcos are also educators, teaching music across Kern County, including at Cal State Bakersfield.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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