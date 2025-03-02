Mathletes Shine at 52nd Annual Lee Webb Math Field Day

BAKERSFEILD. CALIF, (KERO) — Over 400 high school students competed in various math challenges at Cal State University Bakersfield's 52nd Math Field Day, showcasing their skills and creativity.



The event emphasized the importance of normalizing intelligence and fostering a love for continuous learning, particularly through engaging math-related activities.

Over 400 high school students competed in the 52nd Annual Lee Webb Math Field Day at CSU Bakersfield, participating in various challenges such as Chalk Talk, Rubik’s cube, team medleys, and the Math Bowl.

Competitions like the Team Medley and Math Bowl encouraged creative problem-solving, showcasing how math influences technological advancements and real-world applications.



California State University, Bakersfield hosted one of its longest-running and most anticipated events Saturday, Math Field Day for high school students. This year marked the 52nd annual competition, where over 400 students gathered to test their skills and compete in various math challenges. I had the chance to witness the excitement firsthand as these young mathletes cracked problems and showcased their mathematical prowess.

The 52nd Lee Webb Math Field Day proved to be a day of intense problem-solving, with participants from across the region competing in a variety of events. The competition not only encouraged students to use their math skills but also helped foster a competitive spirit among the participants.

“Having that competitive spirit, but also dedicating a whole day to something like math is really cool,” said Marissa Herrera, a junior at Highland High School. Herrera, who was competing in the Chalk Talk event, shared her thoughts on the significance of events like this in promoting learning and engagement in mathematics.

In the Chalk Talk event, students are given the opportunity to deliver a mini-lecture where they explain a math-related concept of their choice. Marissa chose to explain Quantum Mechanics and the Monty Hall Problem, a well-known probability puzzle. This was her second year participating in the competition, and she is also the Vice President of her math club at Highland High School.

“It’s important to really normalize intelligence and educating yourself and be interested in trying to learn new things, whether it’s anything,” Herrera continued, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and curiosity.

Aside from Chalk Talk, the event featured six other competitions, each designed to test the participants' versatility and problem-solving skills. These included math humor, Rubik’s cube challenges, individual and team medleys, and the ever-popular Math Bowl. One of the participants was Naomi Purefy, a junior from Independence High School, who was competing in the team medley.

“Math influences a lot of things in what we do, and it also helps us advance technology and makes the world become a better place,” said Naomi Purefy.

Her teammate, Kermina Rashed, echoed these sentiments, reflecting on the impact the competition has had on their problem-solving abilities.

“Being able to look at questions that we’re not really used to and also encourage our brain to think and actually solve the problem,” said Kermina Rashed, explaining how the event pushes students to think outside the box.

The 52nd Annual Lee Webb Math Field Day showcased the passion, intelligence, and creativity of the young students who participated.

