Maui Pho has a new home in the Stockdale Village Shopping Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Maui Pho moved from Ming to Stockdale due to criminal activity and lease ending. Their new location has a banquet section and they offer monthly hula dancing shows for customers.



New location is located at 5432 Stockdale Hwy

Location on Stockdale offers a bigger dinning room to hold more customers.

The city offers a CPTED program for businesses who want a free estimate on crime around their business.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Maui Pho is an Asian Fusion Cuisine restaurant that has been a staple in the community for the last 16 years, but due to crime they had to change locations. I’m Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Now, they are opening their doors in the South West part of Bakersfield with a bigger location.

Originally off Ming and Stine, Maui Pho used to invite the community into a smaller facility for good food. Crime wasn’t the only thing wrong with the area, their lease was starting to expire, and business started booming.

Shireana Tavendale General Manager of Maui Pho said “It is unfortunate but in that shopping center, we are located near a Home Depot, also there is a 99 cent across the street and a recycle center. There was just more crime that started to come up over the years. It started to feel a little unsafe to even walk out at night.”

The parking lot alone, had multiple incidents including car jacking, robberies, homelessness, and numerous catalytic converter stolen.

“Ultimately it affects their bottom line. Ultimately it prevents them from keeping their doors open that’s how they provide for their family. So these crimes and the things that happen to their business and around their business. Directly impact not just their business but their families as well. That’s why its important if they see something please say something so we can come out and help them.” Said Eric Celedon Bakersfield Police PIO

This is a problem that is happening all over downtown communities not just Bakersfield. The City offers a program called CPTED or Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design for local businesses.

Kayla Shaffstall Community Relations Specialist said “It’s a free assessment that we provide through the community relations unit. We can look at the interior of the property, the exterior, and make recommendations on how they can improve their security measures. From looking at their lighting how their seating is inside. To their bushes, trees things like that to improve their security.”

Even though certain things affected business at Maui Pho. Their associates still have fond memories of their location off of Ming.

“In the very beginning that place was very special to me. I’ve been there for about 16 years, I started as a high school student now I’m 31 years old. It was always special moments that I had at that old location, but I am happy to be at the new one.” said Brandon Crisp Partner of Maui Pho

Tavendale said “One customer was walking by recently went to the Dollar Tree and they said oh my gosh I’m so glad we found you guys! I thought you were gone, and I’m so happy you guys are still around!”

Owners tell me they are excited for their new location. They have more room for parties and have monthly hula dancing shows for the customers.



