Maya Hernandez sentenced to 15 years in prison in death of 1-year-old left in hot car

Amilio Gutierrez, 1, died after being left in a hot car last June. His mother was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal.
Maya Hernandez sentenced in hot car child death
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Maya Hernandez was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison after leaving her children in a hot car last June, resulting in the death of 1-year-old Amilio Gutierrez.

The sentence was part of a plea deal.

Following the hearing, 23ABC spoke with Rosendo Gutierrez, Amilio's father, who made his first appearance in court after being released from jail. He said he doesn't believe the punishment matched the crime.

"I just don't think 15 years is enough, you know, from experiencing from going to jail, I know there's a lot of programs that could get her out just. You know, and then them saying that, you know, like, things happen. This should have never happened, you know, um, it just kills me," Gutierrez said.

According to Brehmer, Hernandez has already served over 280 days of her sentence throughout the trial process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

