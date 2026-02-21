Mayor’s Ball returns to Bakersfield to transform lives across Kern County

The Mayor’s Ball returns to Bakersfield Saturday night, but it’s about much more than black-tie gowns and elegant décor. It’s a night of generosity that helps to transform lives across Kern County.

“These are individuals and families that are deep in kern county that they may have fallen through the cracks. They are what we call in the last mile of need whether it comes to food insecurity housing insecurity, caught in human trafficking, dealing with addiction,” said Director of Communications for City Serve Crissy Cochran.

Crissy Cochran with City Serve says this is just some of the areas that are helped through the annual Mayor’s ball.

Just last year, the Mayor’s Ball generated nearly $2 million in a single night — all going back into the community.

“We were also able to strengthen our compassion initiatives, programs in the initiative like built to last, violence prevention, so just all coming down on how were able to wrap around families and help them walk and navigate through challenges of life,” said Cochran.

Hosted by Mayor Karen Goh, Cochran says the evening has become a driving force for community transformation.

Even though its just one night, she tells me the true impact stretches far beyond the gala itself — forging stronger partnerships between churches and nonprofits and expanding resources that empower individuals on their journey to self-sufficiency.

“We want to be able to you know give back and its really cool how were able to bring these leaders together so they can see how to give generously,” said Cochran.

This year’s gala kicks off February 21 at 6 p.m. at CityServe Headquarters in Downtown Bakersfield.

