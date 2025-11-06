McKinney-Vento program supports homeless youth in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — When you think of people living on the street, you don’t always think of the youth. Heres a program here in Bakersfield helping the youth.

For many students, school is a constant — a place to learn, eat, and feel safe. For others, like the hundreds of homeless and foster youth in the Bakersfield City School District, school may be the only stable thing they have.

One way the district supports these students is through the McKinney-Vento Act — a federal program that helps schools identify and support students experiencing homelessness.

Amy Burdick, is the Student Services Coordinator, for BCSD and she says, "What we do is we have a staff of six individuals who work in clusters to support 10 of our 44 schools. They provide transportation to students to school every single day. They provide access for students to have school supplies, clothing, shoes. We have some donations where we’re able to provide access for additional food to our families and students."

District officials say this program impacts about 1,800 students each year — but they add the true number could be much higher, closer to 15,000 when including those who remain unaccounted for.

And while the support makes a difference, officials say the challenges these students face go far beyond the classroom.

"Students who are in living situations like that have a tendency to fall behind in math and reading, which puts them at a disadvantage. It doesn’t allow them to receive the same education as their peers." Burdick said.

The Open Door Network says programs like McKinney-Vento are crucial — providing resources and stability for youth who need it most — and that we need more programs like this in our community.

Ilene Parra, is the Director of Client Services, for the Open Door Network and she says, "Just from looking at numbers and what we’ve been seeing in our county, there has been an increase, and I believe that’s due to the lack of resources that are available to homeless youth."

Bakersfield City School District says if you’re looking to donate perishable foods or other school necessities, you can visit their office or call 661-631-4910.

"In general, having a program like this is important because it creates school stability for students. When you’re living in a transient situation and you don’t know where you’re going to go all night, you should at least know where you’re going during the day." Burdick said.

Every young person deserves a safe place to sleep and a chance to succeed — and these programs are working to make that possible right here in Bakersfield.

