Meadows Field operations remain steady despite TSA pay disruptions during shutdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One month into a partial government shutdown, hundreds of Transportation Security Administration workers nationwide are going without full pay, contributing to delays and staffing shortages at major airports.

But at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, officials say operations remain steady — even as local TSA workers continue reporting to work without pay.

Across the country, airports and passengers are facing disruptions as Congress has yet to pass a funding bill for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. At some major hubs, long security lines and staffing shortages have become increasingly common.

“I saw actually on TV lines three hours long at some airports,” said traveler James Diedrich, who was flying through Bakersfield to Sacramento. “I don't think it's affected here as much as other airports.”

Diedrich said issues elsewhere appear tied to staffing challenges amid the partial government shutdown.

“I think the problem is that not only is there not enough workers, there's also TSA employees calling in sick, because they're overwhelmed, so they can't come and work,” he said. “So it's creating a bigger problem.”

Federal officials say nearly 300 TSA employees have left their jobs during the shutdown, and workers recently went their first weekend without full pay.

Despite that, Kern County Director of Airports Bill Lamanque said Meadows Field has not experienced disruptions.

“Amazingly, it hasn’t impacted us at all,” Lamanque said.

He said TSA workers in Bakersfield have continued showing up, even amid uncertainty about when they will be paid.

“They're coming to work without knowing where that next paycheck is coming from or what time it's going to come,” Lamanque said. “I don't know how people keep doing that for an extended period.”

Meadows Field employs an estimated 20 to 30 TSA workers. Lamanque noted this is the third time in recent months that TSA employees have faced pay disruptions, including one stretch that lasted more than 40 days.

“They have families too. They need a paycheck just like the rest of us,” he said.

Lamanque said he hopes the public recognizes the effort of TSA workers, many of whom begin shifts as early as 3:30 a.m. and work into the evening.

“We have a team, they show up here at like 3:30 in the morning, and they're here until evening time,” he said. “So if anybody wants to make a donation, they can't take cash, but they can take food, gift cards, things like that, be happy to receive them here.”

Travelers like Diedrich say they are grateful operations have remained smooth but hope the situation is resolved soon.

“Hopefully they get paid. Hopefully it comes to an end soon,” he said. “We need to put it behind us and move on.”

Lamanque said community members interested in supporting TSA workers can drop off donations at the airport security checkpoint between 4 a.m. and 6 p.m.

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