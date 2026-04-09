Medi-Cal ends coverage for some anti-obesity medications, leaving patients struggling to afford care

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Access to obesity medications has become more difficult for many Californians after the state ended Medi-Cal coverage for some of these treatments.

Dr. Hector Arreaza, an obesity specialist with Clinica Sierra Vista, said since Jan. 1, Medi-Cal no longer covers certain anti-obesity medications. These drugs can cost patients anywhere from $200 to $1,000 a month out of pocket.

Arreaza said many of his patients can no longer afford the medications.

"That’s what we are seeing right now, is patients are regaining the weight and regaining the problems they had before," Arreaza said.

Arreaza said these medications have been a breakthrough, helping patients lose significant weight and, in some cases, avoid surgery. At Clinica Sierra Vista alone, about 20,000 patients use these types of medications, with an estimated 30 to 40 percent taking them for weight loss.

"It’s really frustrating as a doctor, as a primary care doctor, to see this highly effective medication that we cannot prescribe because patients cannot pay for it," Arreaza said.

The cut is expected to disproportionately impact low-income and minority communities, where rates of obesity are higher but access to care is more limited. Arreaza believes the decision was likely driven by cost, but said it may overlook long-term savings.

"But in the long term, we can see the benefits of less hospital emissions, less complications from all the complications we see with obesity, including cancer, because obesity is related to cancer as well," Arreaza said.

While effective, Arreaza notes these medications are not without risk, including possible side effects like pancreatitis, which affects roughly 1 percent of patients.

"It’s not free of side effects, but I feel like the benefits outweigh the risks," Arreaza said.

Doctors are urging patients who have lost access to focus on diet and exercise, and talk with their providers about more affordable options or adjusted dosing.

"But I am hoping that insurances, they can follow the science and they can restart coverage for these medications for the benefit of our community," Arreaza said.

The change is already in effect, leaving some patients and providers weighing what comes next.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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