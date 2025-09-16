Medi-Cal's upcoming prescription drug cuts raise concerns in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Pharmacies across California are preparing for some big changes coming to Medi-Cal that could impact not just their operations, and what you can get over the counter.

Kay Coodey, a patient at Your Drug Store, shared her experience. "It was a big difference right, from when I was taking the medication to when I wasn't taking the medication so the numbers of times that I stopped breathing throughout the night is significant," she said.

Kay Coodey often comes to Your Drug Store to get weight-loss medication like Wegovy that she relies on to help manage her weight and sleep better at night. But she's concerned that soon, she may not be able to afford it or even have access to it.

Kay Coodey expressed her concern, "People on medical typically don't have another insurance company that they can go to so if they can't get the medication from medical where else are they supposed to go."

Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed changes that would remove coverage for weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound when prescribed for obesity — a move that could affect thousands of patients, but policymakers say they'll be able to save more than $600 million by 2029 and Dr. Liz Altmiller, owner of Your Drug Store, doesn't agree with this new change."

Dr. Liz Altmiller stated, Basically, Medi-Cal patients are going to try to get their prescriptions refilled, and the pharmacy's going to say, 'Sorry, it's not covered.' You'll have the option to pay cash — but these medications can be pricey."

Which medications can cost patients around 1,000 to 2,000 dollars a month. It's not just weight-loss drugs on the chopping block.

Starting January of 2026, the state is also revising Medi-Cal policies around COVID-19 tests, eye drops, vitamins, and allergy meds — especially for adults 21 and over.

Kay Coodey remarked, "I know people are gonna say you're on medical why are you taking medications why can't you just diet and exercise but I don't know any physician that would use this medication or any medication as a first resort."

As these changes take shape in November, local pharmacies — and the patients they serve — could be facing tough choices January of 2026.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

