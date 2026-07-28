Media Music Jam returns to Bakersfield this fall to benefit Kern County Cancer Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Media Music Jam is returning to Bakersfield this fall, bringing together more than 20 local TV and radio personalities, community leaders and celebrities for a night of live music.

This year's event moves to a new location at World Records in downtown Bakersfield. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 7, and tickets are on sale now.

The Media Music Jam will once again benefit the Kern County Cancer Foundation. Since it began more than a decade ago, the event has raised more than $500,000 to help local families facing cancer.

To get your tickets, click here.

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