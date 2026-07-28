Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Media Music Jam returns to Bakersfield this fall to benefit Kern County Cancer Foundation

The annual event moves to a new downtown venue and features more than 20 local TV and radio personalities, community leaders and celebrities.
The Media Music Jam returns to Bakersfield this fall for a night of live music benefiting the Kern County Cancer Foundation.
Media Music Jam returns to Bakersfield this fall
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Media Music Jam is returning to Bakersfield this fall, bringing together more than 20 local TV and radio personalities, community leaders and celebrities for a night of live music.

This year's event moves to a new location at World Records in downtown Bakersfield. The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 7, and tickets are on sale now.

The Media Music Jam will once again benefit the Kern County Cancer Foundation. Since it began more than a decade ago, the event has raised more than $500,000 to help local families facing cancer.

To get your tickets, click here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

07/28/2026

Sunny

99° / 69°

0%

Wednesday

07/29/2026

Sunny

102° / 72°

0%

Thursday

07/30/2026

Sunny

104° / 73°

0%

Friday

07/31/2026

Sunny

105° / 75°

0%

Saturday

08/01/2026

Sunny

105° / 75°

0%

Sunday

08/02/2026

Sunny

106° / 76°

0%

Monday

08/03/2026

Sunny

107° / 77°

0%

Tuesday

08/04/2026

Sunny

107° / 78°

0%