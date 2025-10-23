Medical study shows early peanut introduction may prevent allergies in children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Medical advice about peanut allergies in children has dramatically shifted over the past decade, with doctors now recommending early introduction rather than avoidance.

A 2015 study shows that adding peanuts to a child's diet between 4 and 6 months of age can actually help prevent the development of peanut allergies. The research, known as the LEAP trial and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that early introduction decreases the likelihood of an allergy developing.

"Over the past decade or so, we've seen evidence that anaphylaxis — or food allergy in general is avoided if you give kids those foods earlier on, such as peanuts," said Dr. Bora Timkin, a pediatric hospitalist with Dignity Health at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

The findings triggered additional research into the subject and changed medical recommendations significantly over time.

Dr. Puja Vithalani, a family doctor for Kaiser Kern County, says educating patients about the newest recommendations is crucial, especially when traditional family advice conflicts with current medical guidance.

"A lot of times, you know, generation-wise, you get a lot of advice from your own mom or from your own grandparents, and then these kinds of things just pass on, and then they may not know what the newest guidelines are," Vithalani said. "So it's really up to us to educate everyone as much as possible."

While the research and results are promising, Timkin said there's still plenty of work to be done to reduce the prevalence of food allergies.

"There's still tons of children and adults out there who suffer from food allergies," Timkin said. "This is the first step in a long line of studies and interventions that will need to be done to reduce the risk or occurrence of food allergies for kids and adults in the future."

Both doctors recommend that parents consult with their pediatrician to discuss the risks and benefits of early peanut introduction for their specific child.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

