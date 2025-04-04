Meet Frankie a pup recovering from chemical burns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Meet 4 month old Frankie, a puppy was found wandering the streets of Bakersfield suffering from severe chemical burns.



She puts on a smile but this puppy has been through a lot.

Courtney Clerico from Foster Tales Rescue says she got a phone call from the Bakersfield City Animal Care Center about Frankie.

She was found on the side of the road and the Great Pyrenees had chemical burns.

It's unknown if the burns were intentional or an accident.

Courtney Clerico said, "You could see the bone you could see the tendons it was serious."

In the last couple of years, Courtney Clerico tells me that Bakersfield shelters could get up to 60 dogs a day, putting stress on the volunteers and veterans that care for these animals.

But for some unexplained reason, there's been an influx of Great Pyrenees and they are overcrowding the shelters.

Courtney Clerico said, "By taking these large breed dogs Great Pyrenees that take up a lot of space we are relieving pressure on the shelter system."

And helping dogs like Frankie that went through surgery now wearing a cone and leg wrap is now with a temporary foster family.

Erin Clerico, Courtney's father tells me his joy has been taking her in and caring for her as he has fostered animals for 15 years.

Erin Clerico said, "My heart just broke for Frankie and so it was so wonderful to bring her into our home give Frankie the treatment that she needed and to watch Frankie just blossom."

As much as he cares for Frankie once Frankie is healed which could take a couple of months he wants Frankie to find her forever home.

Erin Clerico said, "A family that could provide Frankie with the right amount of love, activity, support, and the right amount of routine that she needs to know that everything is ok."

But Frankie isn't the only Great Pyrenees they have saved in the last 2 years around 350 dogs such as Delilah who is also searching for a forever home or someone to foster her.

Courtney Clerico said, "We provide all the supplies, the vet care, everything that's needed you just provide a little love and care while the dog is searching for its forever home."

Foster Tales Rescue tells me they're continuing their efforts to support Frankie's recovery, and they're always looking for ways the community can help click here to learn more.

