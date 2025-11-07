Mega pet adoption event Saturday features dogs, cats and reptiles seeking forever homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A mega pet adoption event this Saturday aims to connect hundreds of animals with their forever homes while providing resources for current pet owners throughout the Central Valley.

The event, described by Kern County Animal Services Director Nick Cullen as "quite literally the largest pet adoption event in the Central Valley all year long," will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Park at River Walk.

The adoption event began in 2017 with the goal of showcasing different agencies helping animals find homes. Cullen said the event addresses an important need in the community.

"Not all of those agencies get an equal amount of publicity, not all those animals get an equal amount of publicity, and we wanted to create a pet event here that all the shelters can participate, and all the rescues can participate," Cullen said.

Beyond adoptions, the event will feature 40 different vendors offering services and products for pets.

"Our intent is really just to not only provide homes for some of the shelter animals, but to also provide some resources for people to spoil their pets that they already have. So tons of resources for pets in our community," Cullen said.

Last year, 120 pets found their forever homes, and organizers expect even more adoptions this year. The event will feature a diverse selection of animals available for adoption.

"100 just depends on how many animals are brought out, but we expect to have more animals than we've ever had before. It's not just dogs, it's cats. It's also reptiles, too," Cullen said.

Local agencies will bring reptiles alongside traditional pets, creating what Cullen described as "a cornucopia of different types of animals that are available for adoption."

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

