Members of the community prepare for MLK Day with a community clean up at Lowell Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Kaiser Permanente is hosting events throughout the weekend and day of for community outreach. On January 18, community members gathered to clean Lowell Park.



Multiple local organizations partnered up with Kaiser to pick up plastic bags, bottles, leaves, and trash left on the park grounds.

Collected over 15 bags of trash and debris.

Tools and protective wear were provided for the volunteers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Kaiser Permanente partnered up with multiple local organizations for a community clean up. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. On January 18, they invited the community out to help clean up Lowell Park.

Members of the community gathered early Saturday morning from 9am-12pm to help revitalize their neighborhood park. Organization such as the NAACP, The Blue Zones Project, Kern County Black Farmers, California Women for Agriculture, and local churches came to lend a hand.

Evelyn Young-Spath Founder of Kern County Black Farmers Association

said "Oh my goodness, this is the area I grew up in. McKinley Elementary School over there, I see my kindergarten classroom. I see Emerson where I started junior high school. This means a lot because it's the neighborhood we grew up in. We want to make sure this park remains safe and clean for the children who come here. For the seniors who come here, and the community who come to this park for enjoyment."

Breaking up in mini groups members went on the hunt looking for all types of trash that cultured their park. Organizers gathered cleaning items for the volunteers, from rakes, gloves, pickers, vests, and trash bags. Volunteers picked up bottles, papers, trash, and racked in leaves around the park grounds.

"The best way for a child to love themselves is to learn how to love nature. This is the way they develop character. It's all about trying build some type of respect for others and learning how to have respect for themselves. This is a way for them to get their hands dirty so they can love themselves." said Bernard Anthony Assistant Treasure for the NAACP Bakersfield

The community filled more than 15 bags of trash and debris, making the park look brand new. Carrissa Runyan an Volunteer Coordinator from the Blue Zones Project tells me. "The Blue Zones Project believes that volunteerism is a pillar in Bakersfield. Communities will be brought together in a multitude of ways. Their passion and hearts will become connected as well as bring peace."

Jesse Torres Communications Consultant Kaiser Permanente said "When I woke up this morning, and I reached out to my fellow partners who helped make this happen. I texted them "We get to!" I think that's huge because we get to be apart of the community and live in his legacy. I think that's a very powerful motive that rings true to our hearts.

Organizers tell me Kaiser is making this initiative throughout the whole state in honor of the holiday. They will be hosting events all weekend and the day of. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



