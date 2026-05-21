Memorial Day travel safety: CHP urges drivers to prepare before hitting the road this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With gas prices averaging around $4.50 per gallon nationally — and more than $6 per gallon in California — millions of drivers are still hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend.

AAA projects 39.1 million people will travel by car over the holiday weekend, a slight jump over last year.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jorge Toro said the holiday marks the unofficial start of summer travel, bringing more drivers, more breakdowns, and more crashes.

"And the more cars we have on our roadways, the more of the potential of crashes occurring," Toro said.

Over Memorial Day Weekend in 2025, CHP reported 22 fatal crashes resulting in 23 deaths across California. Nine of those victims were not wearing a seat belt.

"Half of the fatalities that we investigate, drivers or passengers are not restrained in the vehicles," Toro said.

Toro said drivers should prepare before they even leave home. That includes checking tire pressure, making sure the vehicle has enough coolant, keeping a phone charged, and planning a route ahead of time to avoid road closures or delays.

Memorial Day also kicks off what AAA calls the "100 Deadliest Days." During the summer months, fatal crashes involving teens typically spike as more young and inexperienced drivers hit the road. CHP says about 40% of teen crashes happen after 9 p.m.

"As a parent, also know that the later it gets, the greater the chance of your teen being involved in a deadly crash," Toro said.

Toro said parents should help limit distractions, know where their teens are going, and make sure everyone buckles up before hitting the road.

He also reminded drivers that impaired driving does not just mean alcohol. It can also include marijuana, illegal drugs, and even some prescription medications.

"Buzzed driving is drunk driving. So even if you're going to have one, get a rideshare, a taxi, or stay where you're at," Toro said.

Whether heading across town or across the state, officials say safe travels start before drivers even hit the road.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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