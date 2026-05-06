Mental Health Awareness Month: Expert shares what's driving stress and how to cope

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to check in — not just with others, but with yourself.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. experiences a mental health condition each year. But experts say even those not in crisis are still struggling day to day.

Jason Giffard, with Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, says a range of pressures are weighing on people right now.

"And it has to do with a lot of what's going on in our world, in our families, in our environment. We see a lot of people dealing with financial burdens, immigration status worries, and just worries about their family in general," Giffard said.

Giffard says that stress is hitting families hard. Children, in many cases, are carrying that weight too, sometimes showing up as behavioral issues in the classroom. For younger generations, there's another layer: social media.

"They start comparing themselves to other people, in a really unrealistic way too," Giffard said.

The current political climate, especially online, is also taking a toll on mental health, fueling division and, in some cases, creating tension within families and close relationships.

"And it's tough because one of the protective factors, or what helps people have good mental health, is that connection with your family. To be understood and accepted by people around you who love you and support you. And the sort of political tension does not bode well for that," Giffard said.

Giffard says there is also an increase in a lack of connection, tied with ongoing stress, which can sometimes lead people to unhealthy habits.

"We do have a big problem with drugs and alcohol in our community, and we also find it's related to mental health symptoms. That often times they are used in order to cope or feel better," Giffard said.

But there are healthier ways to cope, and they don't always start in a therapist's office. Simple habits like staying active, taking up a new hobby, and maintaining strong relationships can go a long way.

"The more that you can stay on a routine, do things that you find enjoyable, and keep yourself healthy, the better your mental health will be also," Giffard said.

You don't have to wait for a crisis to ask for help. Small steps — like talking to someone you trust or reaching out to a professional — can make a big difference.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call 988, where a trained professional can speak with you and get you the help you need.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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