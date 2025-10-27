Mercy Southwest Hospital Unveils Thomas M. Hardt Tower, Expanding Life-saving Care in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mercy Southwest Hospital is getting a handful of new upgrades and resources as a new tower expansion is introduced to the campus. Hospital leaders say these new resources can be life changing for patients.

“We are opening the Thomas M. Hardt Tower so this project has been in the works since 2014 and its going to bring state of the art cutting edge treatment to everyone on the West side of Bakersfield, said Vice president of Philanthropy Toni Harper.

Harper says the Thomas M. Hardt Tower isn’t just a building, it’s a lifeline for patients.

Equipped with 106 new beds, six operating rooms, and advanced cardiac and neonatal care units. Harper says the facility offer doctors the tools necessary to save lives, and where patients can get the treatment they need close to home.

“We went from 4 OR’s to 10, we went from 7 ICU beds to 24, neurosurgery which we don’t have currently in the Southwest and additionally, we have 18 private NICU suites,” said Harper.

Harper says the suites allow for parents and grandparents have uninterrupted bonding with the child, critical to their development.

According to Vice President Chief Operating Officer for Mercy Hospital Jeff Armada, it took a total of $47 million in community donations to build the tower.

Aside from bringing more health care options to Kern residents, the new tower is expected to greatly impact the local economy.

“We’re bringing over 240 jobs just for this tower alone in this first phase so we’re really excited about that,” said Armada.

The Thomas M. Hardt Tower will officially open this fall, bringing advanced care and new services right here to those who need it most.

