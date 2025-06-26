Meta brings AI training to Bakersfield small businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Meta is conducting AI training sessions across California to help small businesses enhance marketing, improve job postings, and make data-driven decisions. Holding its first event in Bakersfield.

It's part of a statewide effort to help businesses boost marketing, write better job posts, and make smarter decisions with data. Meta AI is making its way throughout the state to spread the skills AI can bring. To kick things off, they’ve started right here in Bakersfield.

“Sometimes it’s hard to say I don’t know how AI can help me and let us meet you where you’re at,” said Director of Meta’s California Public Policy Mona Pasquil Rogers.

Rogers says through their seminars, they work on eliminating the narrative that AI will replace workers, but rather teaching people about the tool it can be.

Which is exactly what happened Wednesday morning at the greater Bakersfield chamber of commerce.

Showcasing that AI tools can range from improving marketing materials, writing job descriptions for open positions or even analyzing sales data to help make business decisions.

“I have a friend who owns a distribution, a beer distribution company, [he says] were a small company, we don’t have a lot of people, but I’ve figured out how I could use AI to move product in the most efficient way,” said Rogers.

David Perkins, owner and publisher of Greet Seven Oaks Magazine says he’s been using AI in his business for years and says he utilizes it like a business partner, believing that it can be used in any work environment.

“Talking to AI is simply like talking to one of your employees or somebody you work with. If you’re giving really good information to that person or in this case AI, then you’re going to get better information and better results back and that’s really the key here,” said Perkins.

Rogers says the event is the first of five Community Accelerator AI trainings Meta will be doing across California aiming to empower small businesses to use AI for growth and success.

“A lot of tools out there, check out Meta AI, see if it can help you, but also how can we help you, looking at the tools figure out if there is a place or where the place is for AI to fit into your operations,” said Rogers.

By bringing AI training directly to small business owners, Meta hopes to make powerful tools more accessible, and more practical in all aspects of everyday life.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

