Mexican Independence Day celebration returns to Liberty Bell

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 14th Annual El Grito de Dolores Celebration will take place Monday at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield, featuring performances by local mariachi group Mariachi San Marcos.

Mauro Alberto Laris and Juan Carlos Magana, members of Mariachi San Marcos, said they're excited to participate in the traditional Mexican Independence Day celebration once again.

"We practice quite a bit quite a bit as a group and on our own," Laris said.

For the mariachi members, participating in the event represents more than just celebrating their heritage.

"It's very important. I think here in Bakersfield to keep the tradition alive, we are a melting pot at the end of the day, right? So we come from different cultures, different places around the world, and then we have the freedom to express and celebrate our traditions and our cultures," Laris said.

This year, Mariachi San Marcos plans to surprise guests with new musical arrangements alongside traditional favorites.

"Usually we play well known songs El Rey, El Son De La Negra especially with folkorico but this year we have a few showcases songs a new arrangement of El Cascavel," Magana said.

The celebration will impact downtown traffic, with Truxtun Avenue closed from noon to 5 p.m. between Chester Avenue and L Street.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

