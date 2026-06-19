Mexico fans celebrate 1-0 win over South Korea at local watch parties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of Mexico fans gathered at local watch parties Thursday to cheer on their team during the Mexico vs. South Korea soccer match, which Mexico won 1-0.

Fans packed Rock & Wings, where cheers erupted after Mexico scored the game's first and only goal.

Darla Ruvalcaba attended the watch party with her parents and said the energy in the room was electric.

"It was like amazing. Everybody was cheering, and I could hear people in, like, the background just cheering and having so much fun. I love it. The food's good. The game's good. Everything's good right now."

Rock & Wings is owned by Miguel Sanchez and his sister. The two have been hosting watch parties since the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Sanchez said he loves seeing the community come together, especially for a highly anticipated match.

"Very good you're amongst your own crowds all the people that hang out with us all the people that come and support us and any time we're on the same team rooting for the same it feels very good."

Sanchez said he is grateful for the support the business has received.

"Very good to see the community come out support the local businesses my sister and I are very happy to have all of these crowds all of these people here bringing the community together."

A second watch party was held at Mercado Latino, where fans also predicted an intense match. Veronica Hernandez said she expected a tough game for Mexico.

"I think it will be difficult for Mexico but I hope a 2-1. For Mexico of course."

Another fan at Mercado Latino agreed.

"I think the same, it might be difficult for Mexico. But it'll be 2-1."

As for Ruvalcaba, she had no doubt about who she wants to lift the World Cup trophy.

"Mexico, of course."

With Thursday's win, Mexico continues to lead Group A.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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