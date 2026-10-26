Mira Monte High School sophomore makes history as first-place winner in Spanish FFA Creed event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Mira Monte High School student has made history, winning first place in reciting the Creed in Spanish for the first time in the school's history.

Isaac Ovalle, a sophomore at Mira Monte High School, is back after competing in the 99th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. Ovalle competed against 46 students from across the country.

"So a competition is about the creed in Spanish, the creed. So I have to recite the five paragraphs and then answer three questions within five minutes," Ovalle said.

Ovalle said he practiced for days memorizing and practicing the poem.

"A speech that inspires others that we have to say. So they can like be like feel it and feel in our inspiration for it. And it's like a speech that lets know people about agriculture," Ovalle said.

Ovalle's agriculture teacher, Crystal Luera, said Ovalle has come a long way since he joined the Future Farmers of America chapter at Mira Monte High School, and she is proud of him.

"He's making history for our school. And again, the pride of being that bilingual public speaker. So it was it was a lot of emotions, a lot of good emotions," Luera said.

Ovalle said he's thankful for all of the support he's received leading up to the competition.

"Proud of myself, and I feel proud that I can actually now feel comfortable in public speaking. And it was not just me, it was the help I got from my advisors. my family, my friends that believed in me. And I really love this now and it's like, I want to inspire other people to also step up and like be public speakers too," Ovalle said.

The Spanish FFA Creed speaking event was first introduced in 2023. Luera said having this type of competition is important.

"I believe being bilingual is very, very important. It is a very good skill. And so being able to take pride in that and develop their skills in being a public speaker, but then again, being a public speaker with both English and Spanish. And so seeing those kids just really have that pride and showcase it, that was really awesome to see. So that made it a little bit extra special being there," Luera said.

As for Ovalle, he hopes to be a role model for his peers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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