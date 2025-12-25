Mission at Kern County serves Christmas meals despite rainy weather in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rainy weather didn't stop The Mission at Kern County from hosting their annual Community Christmas Meal on Christmas Day. Aside from enjoying a warm meal, families were also treated to holiday gifts during the event in Bakersfield.

For many attendees facing challenges, this could be their only warm meal this holiday season. The event provided much-needed support to families struggling during the winter months.

Irene Estrada brought her eight children and niece to The Mission for the community meal. Estrada said events like this really help families who are struggling during this time of year.

"It's helping us out a lot, honestly, it's a lot of kids. They range from a lot of ages, so this is something that's really putting a smile on their faces," Estrada said.

Timi Ann Mongold has been volunteering at the Community Christmas Meal for the past 10 years. This is an event she always looks forward to participating in.

"It's my passion. It's my cup of coffee. And to be able to serve someone in a capacity is just such an incredible feeling that once you start, you'll never stop," Mongold said.

Mongold said this event is run entirely by volunteers who take time out of their day to help others in the community.

"So Bakersfield City Fire Department is here with Santa, and we have the elves from Bakersfield Christian High School, as well as the superheroes. And there's face painting, hair painting. We have our prayer tent, which is one of my favorites. So there is a lot of happenings, as you can see behind me going on here," Mongold said.

Estrada expressed gratitude for seeing the community come together to help families in need during the holiday season.

"It's really nice to see how many people come together to help families out that are in need, and I think it's really nice to be surrounded by all these volunteers," Estrada said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

