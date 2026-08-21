Mission of Kern shifts to treatment-first recovery to address homelessness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Homelessness in Kern County increased by 3.2% from 2025 to 2026, and shelters like the Mission of Kern are responding with a new approach: treatment first, housing last.

The White House approved a new homeless addiction recovery plan last Wednesday. It highlights prioritizing drug treatment for unhoused residents to help them gain clarity before considering broader financial considerations, such as their housing situation.

James Copley, a recovery advocate, says his past struggle with drugs could have cost him his life.

"When I left, my wife was scared of me, she hated my guts, my mom was scared to death of me and my kids thought I was a weirdo," Copley said.

Copley's story of lasting sobriety is rare, but he credits programs like the one at the Mission of Kern.

"I remember I got out of jail on day 8, and on day 9 I was at the Mission. Day 27 I was into the men's discipleship program and at 16 months I graduated the program and earned the privilege to go live back at home," Copley said.

Volunteers and advocates say recovery is often non-linear. Carlos Baldovinos, the executive director of the Mission of Kern, says every person who comes through the doors faces a unique set of challenges.

"Every person who comes in that's unhoused has a different set of challenges. We understand that....we have to meet them at where they're at," Baldovinos said.

Advocates believe helping people heal from the inside out is key to keeping them from returning to the streets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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