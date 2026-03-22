More than 5,000 runners from across the country take part in the 9th Annual Bakersfield Marathon this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 5,000 runners from across the country took part in the 9th Annual Bakersfield Marathon. The race started and ended at the Kern County Museum.

Bethelwel Wilson drove from Los Angeles to participate in his fifth Bakersfield Marathon. He said he loves how the event continues to grow.

“It's growing in popularity every year that I've run it, more and important people sign up. So I think it's a good race to come to because it's a little bit smaller than, let's say, like your LA Marathon or your Chicago marathon,” Wilson said.

Wilson said every race has its challenges, but hearing cheers from the crowd keeps him going.

“Today it started off a little bit cool. The first few miles of the course are uphill, so it's a little bit of a challenge, so we've got to have to pace yourself, not go too fast,” Wilson said.

“A lot of course support out there, you know, people from the community cheering. And so that was highly motivational having people cheer me on,” Wilson said.

Julia Pinal ran the marathon for the second time. She said it is one of her favorite runs because of the atmosphere.

“It was really fun. I feel like every year, more people come out to support, and every time there's a group pushing you, it makes me run, like, a few seconds faster,” Pinal said.

Pinal said reaching the finish line is usually the toughest part of the race.

“There's that little bit towards the end where I really want to stop, but I know if I stop and I look at my time after, I'll be like, so disappointed that I stopped or I slowed down, so I really just try to push it all, give it my all, and cross the finish line,” Pinal said.

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